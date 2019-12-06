Miles Bonn
Senior
Miles Bonn, son of Debbie and Danny Bonn, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Bowling Team. He has a game average of 170.
He said he has always had a love of the game, but didn’t actually start bowling until this year.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My coach inspires me because one day I want to be able to bowl just like he does.”
PHS Bowling Coach Brian Magochy said of Bonn, “I could not thank Miles enough for all his hard work during the off season. He always focuses on the possibilities for success not the potential for failure. He will have a long, successful bowling career.
His biggest role model is professional bowler Kyle Troup. “He has the greatest afro in bowling history,” Bonn said.
After graduating, he plans to attend The University of Tennessee- Knoxville and join a bowling club.
