Emily Beehn
Junior
Emily Beehn, daughter of Michael and Hayley Beehn, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Page High School and a member of the Swim Team. She has achieved 1st in the country in the 100 freestyle, 2nd in the county in the 50 freestyle and 21st in the state in the 100 freestyle.
Beehn started competitive swimming when she was only six years old. When asked what inspires her to continue competing after all this time she said, “I love pushing myself to be better and I enjoy my teammates.”
Her top role model and biggest inspiration is professional swimmer and five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin. “She is so positive and overcame many injuries,” Beehn said.
Beehn describes herself as dedicated, competitive and persistent.
As far as collegiate plans, she said she is currently undecided.
