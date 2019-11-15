Garrett Hunt
Senior
Garrett Hunt, son of Brian and Heather Hunt, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Boys Bowling Team. This season, he bowled a high score of 208; the highest score on the team. He led the boys team to their first win in several years.
Hunt said he was inspired to start bowling because of the companionship on the team and the “excellent leadership and coaching” that the coaches provide.
When asked what inspires him to train and compete he said, “My teammates truly inspire me to train extremely hard in order to better myself, as well as provide a positive example for my younger teammates that will continue bowling after I have left.”
PHS Bowling Coach Brian Magochy said of Hunt, “Garrett is not only smooth on the lanes, also in life.”
His top role models are his coaches, Eric Barnes and Brian Magochy. He said that they are “extremely positive role models because of the excellent leadership they provide, both on and off the ‘field.’”
After graduating from PHS, Hunt plans to attend The University of Alabama to pursue a career in business and entrepreneurship while continuing his bowling career.
