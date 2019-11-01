Tanner Bond
Junior
Tanner Bond, son of Kevin and Katherine Bond, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Page High School and a member of the hockey team. He plays the position of right wing for the team. This season, he has scored three goals, and made five assists.
Bond’s interest in the sport came from watching the Nashville Predators when he was younger. He said from watching, he grew up loving the fame and wanted to play.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I just want to be a better player every day and knowing there is always room for improvement.”
His biggest role model is professional hockey player Viktor Arvidsson. “He is a smaller person in terms of height and yet he is competing in a sport where height is a major advantage and he is able to play at the highest level,” Bond said.
PHS Hockey Coach, Coach Powell said of Bond, “Tanner works diligently both on the ice and in the classroom. He is able to communicate effectively to teammates and is personally driven to succeed.
After graduating from PHS, he plans to play in a junior hockey league. After that, he hopes to go to a college with a good sports management program so that he can pursue a career as a general manager.
