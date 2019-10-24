Jacob Cucullu
Senior
Jacob Cucullu, son of Robert and Heather Cucullu, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Cross Country Team. Last weekend, at the MSCCA Championship, he came in fifth place overall and achieved a new best time.
Cucullu started running cross country when he was in middle school. He originally used the sport as a way to condition for basketball, but said soon after he started he fell in love with it.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The biggest motivation for me is to try and be the best version of myself. I desire to not just settle for good, but to be great.”
One of his biggest role models is professional basketball player Kobe Bryant. He said, “His mentality and work ethic were unmatched, and I try to replicate that every day.”
PHS Cross Country Coach Scott Groves said of Cucullu, “Jacob is a great leader for our boys’ team. He comes ready to work every day, and it is his dedication that drives his success and inspires our younger runners. I could not ask for a better leader… He has had a great season and I am excited to see how he races in the post-season meets.”
When he’s not running, he enjoys playing golf, tennis, basketball and football. He also loves playing with his dog, reading Harry Potter books, and spending time with friends and family.
After graduating from PHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a career in engineering or actuary science.
