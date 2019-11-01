Bailey Holder
Senior
Bailey Holder, daughter of Kevin and Vicki Holder, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Team. She was named the Top All-American in 2018 and 2019, is the TN All State Cheer Team Captain, was a part of the Citrus Bowl Program Show and the Disney Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Before Holder was a cheerleader, she was a gymnast. When she quit gymnastics, she was looking for a way to stay active when a friend recommended she try cheer. So that’s what she did.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “To be better than I was the day before and to never give up.”
Her biggest role model is her mother. “Even through rough times, she holds her head high and puts a smile on her face.”
PHS Cheer Coach Lisa Clanton said of Holder, “[She] is an amazing cheerleader and young lady! She works very hard with cheer skills but also in the classroom. It has been an honor having her on the Page Varsity Cheer Team.”
After graduating from Page High, she plans to go to college to continue her cheering career as well as pursue a career in coaching or business.
