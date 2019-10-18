Joel Meier
Senior
Joel Meier, son of Chris and Jenny Meier, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of offensive tackle and outside linebackers for the team, and is the Team Captain.
He started playing flag football in third grade. He said soon after he began, he realized he wanted to try regular football and said he fell in love with the sport immediately.
When asked what inspires him to train and compete he said, “I work hard to be a good role model for my teammates and to be the best player I can be.”
One of his biggest role models is his father, Chris. “He has taught me how to work and has always steered me in the right direction.”
Page High Football Coach Charles Rathbone said of Meier, “Joel is the epitome of a team player. He is an absolute honor to coach and a joy to be around.”
After graduating from PHS, he plans to go to The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he will major in construction management.
