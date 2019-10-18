Franklin’s Charge is hosting an evening of celebration and appreciation for donors who have generously given to save and preserve Franklin’s battlefields over the last fifteen years. The event will be held Friday, Nov. 8 at the Eastern Flank Event Facility near Historic Carnton.
Author and historian, Adam Goodheart, will be the keynote speaker for the evening. Goodheart’s work has been featured in National Geographic, The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, Outside and Smithsonian.
Goodheart wrote an article in National Geographic about Franklin’s Charge and the preservation efforts in 2003 when the FC umbrella organization brought together the varied organizations of the area which were working independently until then.
“Adam had a unique role in the history of battlefield reclamation in Franklin. When reclamation was just a vision of twelve people in the community, Adam came here and he got it,” said Robert Hicks, current chair of Franklin’s Charge.
“It’s easier to have credibility in your community when a writer from National Geographic says it is important.”
The FC collaboration birthed from an effort to save the portion of the battlefield that was currently Carnton Country Club. The golf course was slated to become a multiple house neighborhood.
“Since we founded Franklin’s Charge, we only exist due to the generosity of our supporters which include individuals, banks, corporations, and foundations. It’s always our supporters who have pumped life into Franklin’s Charge,” shared Hicks.
“We’ve been so busy saving land over the past fifteen years and we are finally in a place that we can stop and say thank you. We understand our donors are the foundation and life force behind the organization.”
Hicks credits Tennessee State Historian, Carroll Van West, with inspiring the organization to continue. At a meeting of the FC board in January of 2018, West shared his thoughts on FC’s accomplishments.
“In January we stood at a crossroads where we had to decide if we had accomplished our mission or if there was more to do. West said cities all over America had reclaimed land but nobody but Franklin’s Charge had done what we had,” shared Hicks.
“It was his words that revitalized our efforts and set us on the path to say thank you with this symposium.”
The event will take place Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Flank Event Facility, 138 Eastern Flank Circkel, Franklin, TN 37064. If you wish to attend, click here to RSVP: http://evite.me/Dvy1ktfazv
The event will be followed on Saturday, Nov. 9 with the unveiling of a monument to the enslaved at the McGavock Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
