The Franklin High School band will be hosting several community events and fundraisers during what it’s calling “Awesome October,” and among those performances will be “March-a-Thons” in three different neighborhoods this month.
Following safety guidelines in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FHS band will be giving residents several opportunities to see and support the seven-time state marching band champions throughout the month.
“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity for multiple performances for our community in October,” Franklin band director Jacob Campos said in a press release. “One of our core values is community, and we love performing for our hometown neighbors to thank them for their support. This year, we’re relying even more on that support as our fundraising activities have been curtailed due to COVID.”
The band will host three Saturday March-a-Thons in the following neighborhoods:
Oct. 17 – Fieldstone Farms
Oct. 24 – Founders Pointe
Oct. 31 – Horseshoe Bend
Each March-a-Thon will begin at 10:30 a.m. The band will parade and perform highlights from its current show, Cut from Carbon, as well as other popular pep tunes and military service songs. In addition to playing along the parade route, the band will perform a Macy’s Parade-style show with formations at multiple sites in each neighborhood, allowing space for plenty of viewers while social distancing.
March-a-Thon donations can be made at www.thefranklinband.org/marchathondonate, including requests for mini-concert performances on your lawn ($150). The band will also accept donations along the parade route and at various predetermined performance sites in each neighborhood.
On Oct. 15, 22 and 29, the band will host three free Community Cavalcade performances in the stadium at Franklin High School starting at 7 p.m. Franklin will perform its 2020 production, Cut from Carbon. Featuring the music of John Mackey, Pink Floyd and Peter Graham, the show’s theme is about beauty emerging out of challenging times, much as a diamond emerges from carbon after a period of intense heat and pressure.
In addition to Campos, the Franklin High band is under the direction of Briana Vogt, assisted by Daniel Vargason, Levi Brandenburg, Michael Horvath and Brad Klemmensen.
The FHS band will also perform in two Bands of America Live! Performances being streamed on the Music for All website on Oct. 17 and 24. During each event, bands from across the country will perform live from their home schools and be critiqued virtually by a panel of adjudicators. Each band will also share its story about how its program has navigated the challenges of COVID.
Throughout October, the band will also host its annual raffle. Tickets are $20 and are available for online purchase only at www.thefranklinband.org.
This year, cash prizes will be awarded, based on the number of tickets sold. No more than 2,500 tickets will be sold.
Raffle winners will be drawn at the Community Cavalcade performance on Oct. 29. You must be 18 years old to buy a raffle ticket, but you do not need to be present to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.