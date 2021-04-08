Business and community leader Patrick Baggett has announced that he will officially be a candidate for 4th Ward alderman in the Oct. 26 city of Franklin municipal election that will be held for the four ward alderman seats on the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Baggett said in a press release that he has raised over $33,000, as of March 31, toward his campaign.
Margaret Martin, who has served as 4th Ward alderman since 2009, indicated she will not be running for re-election though she hasn’t made an official announcement.
“I think 12 years is long enough, and it’s time for someone else to have a turn,” Martin told the Home Page Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a very rewarding position to have, and if you have a passion for helping and a love of the town, that’s what it takes."
A resident of the Murfreesboro Road area with his wife, Amy (Clayton) Baggett, and three young daughters, Baggett is vice president of Commercial Lines with USI Insurance Services, formerly Full-Service Insurance. He has lived and worked in Williamson County and Franklin for more than 10 years.
“When Margaret and I initially spoke and she let me know she did not intend to run for re-election, Amy and I, along with the counsel of friends, came to the conclusion that this would be a great way for me to continue serving our community,” Baggett said in the release.
“I don't see serving as Ward 4 alderman as the start to my service to the Franklin community — it is a continuation of my years of service to our community. I want to serve in the community where Amy and I have chosen to raise our children. Serving to ensure the character of the Franklin of our future is at the core of why I am running.” Baggett said.
He added he had met with well over 100 people across the 4th Ward and throughout the city before making his decision.
“I am humbled by the encouragement and overwhelming support I have received thus far,” Baggett said. “Together, we can continue to build on our thriving local economy and preserving what is most important to us while challenging ourselves to take on tough issues constructively and with respect for each other.”
Baggett is a past president of the Franklin Noon Rotary Club and currently serves as board president of Franklin Tomorrow. He and his family are also active members of Christ Community Church. He serves on the city of Franklin Sustainability Commission and is a member of the Harlinsdale committee for Friends of Franklin Parks. He is also a board member for Franklin’s Charge and has served alongside various other local nonprofits and organizations over the years.
“Giving back to this community that has given my family so much is central to why I have decided to run for Ward 4 Alderman,” Baggett said. “Our city is facing serious issues that will impact the future of this city for years to come and we need positive, business-minded, tested leadership to move forward and maintain what residents love about our community.”
His campaign website is http://www.baggettward4.com/.
Candidates can pick up petitions to run for alderman starting on May 17 and the qualifying deadline is July 15 at noon. Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 26, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day, with early voting set for Oct. 6-21. The deadline to register to vote is Sept. 27.
