Below are scores from Tuesday's Williamson County basketball games.
Centennial boys 75, Spring Hill 56
Isaiah Poore poured it on Spring Hill Tuesday night with 30 points as Centennial got a district win at home.
They sit at 10-5 now under first-year head coach Tyler Hickman.
They have their first Battle of Franklin installment this Friday at home against the Rebels.
Battle Ground Academy boys 71, Zion Christian 31
BGA saw one of its players cross the 1,000-point threshold.
Garnett Hollis Jr., who is committed to play football at Northwestern, scored his 1,000th point in the Wildcats' victory over Zion Christian at home Tuesday.
BGA girls 54, Zion Christian 37
Lindsey Summarell (17) and Graci Semptimphelter (15) led the Lady Wildcats to a victory over Zion Christian Tuesday.
Both BGA teams have two games left this week: Thursday (MTCS) and Friday (Webb).
Other Scores:
Fairview boys 76, Waverly 56
Fairview girls 57, Waverly 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.