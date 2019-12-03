Centennial High School and Grace Christian Academy won a game a piece in a double-header for its two basketball teams.
The Cougars toppled the Lions 89-41 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
John Fox and Isaiah Poore had 14 a piece in the victory for CHS, while Andrew Ellison pitched in with 11.
Grant Solomon led GCA with 13.
The Lady Lions got a victory over the CHS Lady Cougars 53-31.
Anna Smith and Audrey Sanders had 16 a piece for GCA. Tyra Petway had 9 for Centennial.
