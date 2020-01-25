Below are updates from Friday night in Williamson County basketball.
Nolensville girls 70, Forrest 49
Nolensville Lady Knights standout Parker Leftwich became the latest WilCo basketball player to make the 1,000 point club.
Her 15 points in the team's home victory over Forrest put her at 1,003 career points.
Grace Baird led the Lady Knights with 21, while Zoe Pillar (17) and Caymin Ladd 11) chipped in.
The team is now 4-0 in the district.
Nolensville boys 53, Forrest 42
Nathan Foutch scored 23 points to get the Knights a district win over Forrest.
Keidron Batey added 13 of his own.
The Knights are 3-1 in district play.
Grace Christian Academy girls 56, Battle Ground Academy 54
Anna Smith's 26 points helped pace the Lady Lions in their overtime victory over BGA.
The Lady Wildcats' Graci Semptimphelter hit a buzzer trey to make extra basketball happen.
GCA is 14-8 and 7-5 in their first year in D-II competition.
Other Scores:
BGA boys 68, GCA 34 (Jorian Cantrell, 15)
Page girls 75, Independence 40
Page boys 64, Independence 48 (Blanne Burrow, 22)
Summit girls 65, Spring Hill 43
Summit boys 69, Spring Hill 37
Fairview girls 42, Camden 39
Fairview boys 59, Camden 46
Heritage Christian 46, Currey Ingram 35 (Truman Christie-Mizell, 25)
