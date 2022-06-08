Battle Ground Academy will have one of its students represent Tennessee in the upcoming National History Day competition in Maryland.
Junior Parker Compton is one of 61 students from across the state who will go to nationals after winning first place in the Junior Individual Performance at this year's Tennessee History Day competition.
His winning project "Patriots, Loyalists and Common Sense," was done under the guidance educator Rob Mitchell.
“I am so proud of all of our Tennessee History Day students,” Tennessee History Day coordinator Nikki Ward said in a news release. “We have seen them challenge themselves in the topics they have chosen this year. Their continued dedication to research, analysis and creativity is impressive.”
According to that news release, History Day is a year-long competition in which students in grades 6-12 compete by submitting group or individual projects about historic figures and events in the categories of documentaries, exhibits, performances, websites or papers.
The event is put on by the Tennessee Historical Society and sponsored by the Secretary of State, Humanities Tennessee, the Memorial Foundation and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and this year's theme was "Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences."
The National History Day competition will be hosted virtually by the University of Maryland from June 12-18, with students competing for awards and scholarships.
“Congratulations to every student who participated in this year’s Tennessee History Day competition and to the 61 students who are advancing to compete at National History Day,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “I wish you the best of luck at National History Day. I know you will represent our great state well on the national stage."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.