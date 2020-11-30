The Battle of Franklin Trust honored the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Franklin on Monday on the snow-dusted front porch of Carnton and inside the historic home with the annual display of luminaries.
The 4 p.m. event was attended by around 50 people including members of the trust, who read hundreds of names of those killed in the battle aloud.
According to BoFT, the battle saw some 2,300 men killed, around 7,000 wounded and about 1,000 taken prisoner.
BoFT Chief Executive Officer Eric Jacobson welcomed the small, mostly-masked crowd to the remembrance while viewers also watched a live-stream of the event.
“For those of us who do this 365 days a year, the Battle of Franklin is something that we talk about everyday and we felt that even this year in the midst of everything that we have all collectively gone through, there was no way that we were not going to have this event,” Jacobson.
“We can be responsible, and we can be safe, and I guess we can even stand in the snow and be cold because everyone that was here on November 30, 1864, has been through much worse.”
Jacobson recalled the home’s transformation from one of the most impressive farms in the county to the largest field hospital in the area where hundreds of wounded and dying soldiers were aided.
After the names of casualties were read BoFT member Adam Thomas performed “Taps” on bugle.
Two of the visitors to the memorial, Courtney Frasier and Harrison Donini, both of Franklin, were dressed in 19th century period clothing and said that they both became interested in Franklin’s history which led them to preserving history and reenacting.
“We just wanted to be closer to what people went through on that day, just really trying to save the history of the battle and keep it alive and to be a visual aid to the people around who want to see and experience that as well,” Donini said.
“It kind of hits differently when you get to hear the name that goes along with those who have died,” Frasier added.
Following the ceremony visitors took a self-guided tour through the home where hundreds of electronic candles covered the floors of the first-story rooms to remember those lost regardless of uniform, allegiance or geographic origin.
More information about the Battle of Franklin and the Battle of Franklin Trust can be found here and the full video of the memorial service can be found here.
