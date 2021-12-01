The Battle of Franklin Trust held its annual memorial service on Tuesday evening that marked the 157th anniversary of the Battle of Franklin.
The battle resulted in the death of some 2,300 soldiers and wounded around 7,000 while around 1,000 people were taken prisoner, and on Tuesday evening dozens of people gathered on the grounds of the historic Carter House which was decorated with hundreds of electronic candles in luminary bags to represent the lives lost on Nov. 30, 1864.
The event, which saw sunny, 60 degree weather — similar weather to the actual day of the battle, as it was sunny and 59 the day it happened. Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson spoke and followed by a reading of the names of some of the casualties of the battle, including Sergeant William Stone, 1st Lieutenant Colonel Adolphus Glover, Private James Madison Bedicheck, Lieutenant Spencer Talley and Captain Pleasant M. Hope, all of whom served in the Confederate Army, and Corporal James Merrifield, Captain Patrick Dowling, Sergeant William Bracken and Captain Edwin C. Prior, all of whom served in the Union Army.
“It is so easy to forget in the comfort of our times, to pass judgements, to make assertions, to make claims — I think those who were alive in 1864, including those who perished on that night, probably knew far more than any of us could possibly ever understand that this country was at a crossroads and it was going to go in one direction or the other, but it was not going to continue the way that it had,” Jacobson said as the sun set on the crowd.
“And ultimately that is what was at stake — Was the country going to move in one direction or was it going to move in the other. Battles like Franklin had to happen. It was by chance and circumstance that it happened here.”
Following the reading of names, the Carter House and nearby Carnton were open to the public, surrounded by the luminaries that soon became nearly the sole source of light, with the exception of light that shone through bullet holes left in the historic buildings, on the hallowed ground that is now surrounded by modern-day Franklin, it’s streets filled with cars on their evening commutes home.
On Monday evening, the Battle of Franklin Trust held a similar remembrance at Spring Hill's Rippavilla to mark the 157th anniversary of the Battle of Spring Hill.
More information about the Battle of Franklin Trust, including the complete history of the battle and tours can be found here.
