The Battle of Franklin Trust has canceled the 2020 Carnton Sunset Concert Series.
According to a news release, the decision was made to support of local efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to adhere to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, as the pandemic continues to impact the nation.
"We are looking forward to 2021, which will feature WANTED: A Bon Jovi Tribute Band to perform on Sunday, June 27, 2021 and the return of Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band on Sunday, July 25, 2021," BOFT said in the news release.
As of Monday, Williamson County has seen 793 positive cases with 13 deaths, while statewide there have been 35,553 cases and 510 confirmed deaths due to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.