Kristi Farrow has been named the Director of African American History for the Battle of Franklin Trust.
Farrow, who has worked with the organization since 2013, and has been conducting extensive research into the people and their families who were enslaved at Carnton and Carter House and leads the organization’s Slavery and Enslaved Tours.
“We at the Battle of Franklin Trust are thrilled to welcome Kristi into this new role,” CEO Eric A Jacobson said in a news release. “Kristi will begin to broaden her research and the Battle of Franklin Trust will begin to teach people about how slavery impacted the founding of our country and why this area of study is so important to a better understanding of our civil war.”
Farrow was born and raised in Whitehall, Ohio, and has held different positions in the Battle of Franklin Trust including staff genealogist, executive assistant and tour guide.
Besides her time at the Battle of Franklin trust, she enjoys researching and finding lost stories of people forgotten in history.
Farrow has one daughter, Kennedy, who just graduated from Boston University.
“Families and their continuous experiences in history have always been my passion: how history impacted people, their lives and their choices,” Farrow said in a news release. “The African American journey has largely been ignored within the American experience, but we have learned so much information about the enslaved people at the Battle of Franklin Trust sites and really throughout Williamson County. There is still so much to find! I feel incredibly lucky I get to be a part of it.”
The Battle of Franklin Trust will be expanding the Slavery and Enslaved tours to five days per week in early 2020.
For more information about the Battle of Franklin Trust or booking a tour, visit www.boft.org
