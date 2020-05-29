The Battle of Franklin Trust has released its original documentary “The Battle of Franklin & The American Experiment” for purchase on DVD and digital download.
The 72-minute documentary debuted at The Franklin Theatre on Feb. 13 and the sold-out viewing also featured a panel discussion led by Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson.
According to a news release, the film produced and directed by Braxie Jacobson aims to push the boundaries of historic interpretation and explores the creation of the United States of America, the descent toward the Civil War, the effects of Reconstruction and Jim Crow and the struggles for Civil Rights.
Eric A. Jacobson, along with Shelia Mullican, Ethan Castelo and Brad Kinnison, set the tone and storyline of what America was and what it became, with slavery and the immense American political struggles put front and center so that the viewer can see how the Civil War and the Battle of Franklin engulfed and ultimately redefined the country.
“We are delighted to finally release the documentary for purchase. Our team has worked tirelessly to make this vision come to life and we are proud to offer this thought-provoking work to the public," Eric A. Jacobson said in a news release. “The proceeds from ‘The Battle of Franklin & The American Experiment’ will directly benefit new preservation efforts.”
The film is available for purchase here on DVD for $19.99 and as a digital download for $4.99.
For more information about purchasing “The Battle of Franklin and the American Experiment,” contact Battle of Franklin Trust Gift Shop Manager Will Pogue at will@boft.org or 615-794-0903, or visit www.store.boft.org.
