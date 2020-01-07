Motivated by the desire to impart “education, information and clarification” on matters of history, the Battle of Franklin Trust is introducing a division known as BOFT Films.
The new arm of the nonprofit gets its close-up with its first ever documentary that will be shown at the Franklin Theatre Thursday, Feb. 13. Titled “The Battle of Franklin & The American Experiment,” the 73-minute film will be open to the public at $15 per ticket.
In the meantime, BOFT Films is also producing a series of short films that will be housed on the organization’s YouTube channel. They will each be 3 to 5 minutes in length, and will cover a range of topics.
“We’re hoping to get our first three out in the next 45 to 60 days, and they will cover the Battle of Spring Hill, the Declaration of Independence and the myth about black Confederates,” Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric Jacobson said.
“We’re going to cover a whole variety of topics and they’re not all going to be related to the Civil War. But they’re all going to have a connection to the Civil War. We’re going to be covering topics from 1776 to 1876. And this will be part of the ongoing education for anyone who’s interested in learning it."
“Education, information, clarification — I think there’s so much out there to talk to folks about, especially as we moved toward the 250th anniversary of the founding of the country [on July 4, 2026].”
As for future feature-length documentaries such as the one that will be shown Feb. 13, Jacobson said plans are in the works to produce those regularly.
“We’re already talking about our second one,” he said. “We’re in early conversations, but we’re thinking we might want to do one of these every 12 to 18 months.”
BOFT Films will work in tandem with the nonprofit’s quarterly magazine, The Dispatch, and its podcast, TENN in 20: The Official Podcast of the Battle of Franklin Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.