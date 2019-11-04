Luminaries will be displayed at dusk Saturday, Nov. 30, as a way for the Battle of Franklin Trust to honor the casualties inflicted during the Battle of Franklin 155 years ago. Additionally, the organization will be offering specialized battlefield tours earlier in the day.
The Battle of Franklin Trust will offer two different specialized battlefield tours on the anniversary of the battle at Carter House. The first will take place at 5 a.m. on Nov. 30, led by BOFT CEO Eric A. Jacobson, followed by a second tour at 8 a.m. that will focus on leadership during the battle. The tour will be led by Jacobson and Olivia Munsch. Regular battlefield tours will be offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30.
“It is difficult to comprehend the immense loss that unfolded on Nov. 30, 1864,” Jacobson said. “Seeing the luminaries glowing at dusk and hearing the names of some of those who were killed, wounded or captured can make a profound impact and help better understand the Battle of Franklin.”
The Illumination ceremony to commemorate the battle’s anniversary will begin at 4 p.m. at Carnton. Brief remarks will be delivered and the names of casualties will be read aloud. This year, the luminaries will be placed inside Carnton and Carter House. Living historians will also be present on site.
Carnton and Carter House will be open to the public for free walk-through tours from 5-7 p.m. The final tours prior to the ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. Parties interested in the Nov. 30 specialized tours must reserve and purchase in advance, as only 25 spots are available for each tour. For more information, contact Hannah Jacobs at 615-794-0903 or hannah@boft.org.
The Illumination ceremony is free and open to the public. For more information, or if you would like to volunteer, visit www.boft.org.
