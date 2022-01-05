Retired neurosurgeon, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and 2016 presidential candidate Ben Carson is set to appear at the Factory at Franklin next week.
He will be a keynote speaker for the "American Dream Conference," a conservative panel organized by Be the People Project and Moms for Liberty.
The event will be held over two days; Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15.
On Friday, doors will open to the event at 5:30 p.m., with the event expected to last through around 9 p.m. Dinner will be held at 6 p.m., as will live music courtesy of The Gatlin Brothers.
Carol Swain, founder of Be the People Project, will speak at 7 p.m., with Carson speaking at 7:45 p.m.
Saturday's event will begin at 9 a.m. and last through 2:30 p.m., and feature a number of featured speakers.
Tickets for both days are $100, $75 for Friday, and $35 for Saturday. To purchase tickets online, click here.
The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road in Franklin.
Click here for the full schedule, and view below for the list of featured speakers:
Ben Carson: "Keeping the American Dream Alive"
- Founder & chairman of American Cornerstone Institute
CJ Pearson: "A New Time for Choosing"
- President of Free Thinker Project
Michael Patrick Leahy
- CEO of Star News Digital Media and editor-in-chief of Star News Network
James Lindsay: "Critical Race Theory in the Classroom and the Future of American Education"
- Author and founder of New Discourses
Winsome Earle Sears: "Opening Welcome"
- Lieutenant Governor-elect of Virginia
