The Franklin and greater Williamson County community is rallying around a Franklin Police Department officer who fell seriously ill in December, now raising money for the compounding medical expenses with a benefit concert on March 20.
The Officer Sean Finn and Family Benefit Concert aims to raise money for the nine-year FPD officer who has been ill with COVID-19 since December 2021.
He was admitted to an area hospital before being transported to a Florida hospital for more specialized treatments.
With the rising toll of medical and travel bills, the local non-profit the Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP) and other community members are teaming up to raise money for the Finn family.
The benefit concert will take place at Generations Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live music from Jeff Carson, Mike Martinez, Phil Valdez, Craig Campbell and Terry McBride.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 or $25 at the door.
“We’re happy to do this for them,” LEAP board member and volunteer Sheri Daniel.
“I can’t even imagine what they are going through so anything that we, the community, can do to help them is just fantastic.”
Donations can also be made to the Finn family online here or by check to LEAP with “Finn Family” in the memo line and mailed the following address:
LEAP
P.O. Box 680096
Franklin, TN 37068
