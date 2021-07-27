The Battle Ground Academy grapplers have a new coach.
Trevor Humes has been named the school's new director of wrestling, per a release.
He will lead the Middle and Upper School wrestling for the school.
Humes is a Father Ryan graduate who was a graduate assistant for the wrestling team at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He returned to his alma mater as an assistant, where the Irish won a state title in 2016-17 and five individual titles while he was on staff.
He is currently pursuing his master's in secondary education.
