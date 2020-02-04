BGA Denim and Diamonds group

From left are Christian Casey, Donna Johnson, Derek Johnson, Nora Jewell, Anne Marie Buttoner, Michelle Arnold and Michelle Dominguez.

 Photo courtesy of Battle Ground Academy

The Battle Ground Academy Parent Association hosted its annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Liberty Hall at the Factory. More than 300 attended the event, which raised more than $100,000 for the school. 

Funds raised at Denim & Diamonds go toward the purchase of “wish list” items that are not covered by the school’s annual operating budget. Past purchases have included covered team benches for the soccer field, a potter’s wheel for the arts department, robotics equipment, athletic scoreboards, playground equipment, a 3D printer and more.

Denim & Diamonds was co-hosted by Alice and Curtis Finn, parents of a current student and a BGA alumnus. During the event, guests enjoyed a catered dinner from Pink Lady Catering, music from three talented songwriters and dancing to the music of the 12 South Band. 

More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.

