As part of its growing Entrepreneurship Leadership (EL) program, Battle Ground Academy is hosting an Entrepreneurship & Venture Capital symposium on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Jewell Athletic and Wellness Center Hall of Fame Room on the school’s Upper School campus.
At the symposium, a panel of entrepreneurial leaders from Middle Tennessee will discuss a variety of topics related to entrepreneurism and how to raise funds. The panel includes Jim Lackey, former CEO and current chairman of the board at Complete Holdings Group (EnableComp); Paul Kruse, attorney with Bone McAllester Norton PLLC specializing in Entrepreneurial and Intellectual Property Law; and Tom Wylly, senior partner with Brentwood Capital Advisors. Ward Brown, COO of OMNIA Partners, will serve as the moderator.
“We are delighted to welcome such an incredible group of innovators and job creators to our campus,” said BGA Head of School Will Kesler. “BGA strives to be the hub of entrepreneurial education for the Williamson County community, and this symposium is one such opportunity to bring education, entrepreneurship and community engagement together in a meaningful way.”
"We want to advance an important conversation about the role of entrepreneurism for anyone interested in seeing Franklin and Williamson County sustain its remarkable growth and economic development.”
A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by the panel discussion from 6-7 p.m. While the event is free, RSVPs are encouraged. More information can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.
Launched in 2015, BGA’s Entrepreneurial Leadership program is one of the few four-year comprehensive entrepreneurship programs being offered by high schools in the country. It equips students with skills and mindsets to creatively solve real-world problems through hands-on active learning.
In October, the school broke ground on the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Jr. ’52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship. In addition to a new theater and auditorium, the 37,000-square-foot facility will house the Entrepreneurship and Theater programs. This space will have four classrooms, four breakout rooms and departmental offices. It will also have a makerspace and set design area to be used by students in both Entrepreneurial Leadership and Theater Arts programs.
