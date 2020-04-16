As part of its Entrepreneurial Leadership program, Battle Ground Academy is hosting a virtual symposium on “Diversity in Entrepreneurship” on Thursday, April 23, from 6-7 p.m.
The event will be hosted on Zoom and is free and open to the public. Registration is available at www.BattleGroundAcademy.org.
Moderator Courtenay Rogers will lead a group of diverse Middle Tennessee entrepreneurial leaders including Maneet Chauhan, founding partner of Morph Hospitality Group; Eller Mallchok, managing director of JumpStart Foundry; Bill McCleskey, founder of Mitech; and Khrys Hatch, capital formation manager for Launch Tennessee. Panelists will address the issues that minorities often face in the entrepreneurship field and different approaches towards overcoming them.
“We’ve gathered an all-star panel for this symposium,” said BGA Director of Entrepreneurial Leadership Hallie Heiter. “While I think anyone interested in entrepreneurship will find this fascinating, this group allows our students to see immediately when coming into the symposium room that entrepreneurs don’t fit into one mold.
"I want our students to come away understanding and espousing that anyone can have, pursue and win with an idea about which they are passionate.”
Those viewing the conference will be able to ask questions using the “chat” feature. For those not able to join the live Zoom event, BGA will post a link on its website.
