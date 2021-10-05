Battle Ground Academy’s Upper School Theatre Department will be presenting The Government Inspector by Nikoli Goglo at the new Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Jr. ’52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship.
Performances are set for Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and tickets will be limited to allow for social distancing and must be purchased by going here.
“I don’t think I have ever laughed so much during rehearsals for a show,” said Jenny Wallace, BGA’s Upper School Drama director. “Not only is the material ridiculously funny, we have a 27-member cast with some of the best comic timing I have seen in student actors. Farce is my favorite genre of comedy to perform and I am so excited to share the experience with this extremely talented group of actors.”
The Government Inspector will be held in the Center for Arts & Entrepreneurship, which opened last spring, and the first where students have been able to use for rehearsals all the way through performances. The theater seats up to 550 guests, but the fall play performances will be restricted to approximately 210 to allow for social distancing.
The cast includes Sammy Tarkington, Jackson Rowley, Will Locke, Annie Conrady, Mary Courtney Finn, Alex Spitzer, Mac Mayberry, Walker Kesler, Tim Gould, Chloe Wright, Will Reddien, Hays Craig, Olivia Whitley, Caden Brousseau, Eli Moore, Christian Windham, Thatcher Paisley, Sydney Carroll, Anna Pile, Claire Coco, Gabrielle Gillespie, Jahna Battle, Emily Koppel, Maclaine Moore, Grace Rook and Emma Tropea. The stage crew includes Julia Weber, Richa Patel, Sophie Bruff, Glory Petty, Anna Moser, Roman Kephart, Bronson Schmidt and Grant Carr.
Plot synopsis
When locals in a small town in Russia learn that an undercover government inspector is coming in for a surprise visit, an unfortunate case of mistaken identity sends the village spiraling into a world of panic and greed. The Government Inspector is often said to be Nikolai Gogol’s masterpiece. Said to be witty, smart and wildly satirical, The Government Inspector exposes the corruption of a provincial town with biting hilarity, per a release.
