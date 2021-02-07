The Franklin Fire Department responded to a blasting accident that injured four workers on Friday and is now being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
According to an FFD news release, a blasting misfire at a Milcrofton Utility District construction site near Wolverton Drive caused the injuries around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.
According to FFD Public Information Officer Jamie Melton, the four workers were transported to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, but FFD did not disclose any additional information on the specifics of the injuries.
The State Fire Marshal's Office authorized additional blasting that occurred around noon on Saturday to detonate the remaining charge.
An emergency alert (reverse 911) was also issued to residents in the surrounding area within a 2,000-foot radius of the blast site.
