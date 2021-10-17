The community is invited to donate blood at a Blood Assurance blood drive Thursday, Oct. 28, at the SPACES building located at 3401 Mallory Lane in Franklin.
The Bloodmobile will be on site to take donations. This blood drive is hosted by Logic Cadence, a software consulting company located in Franklin that provides software and design solutions to meet its clients’ needs. Blood Assurance and Logic Cadence will donate money to Waves Inc. to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities for every blood donation received at the drive.
One donation of blood can save up to four lives and support individuals with disabilities in the community. Every donor during this event will also receive a free cup of coffee from Just Love at the Northside McEwen location. Right now, there is a critical need for Type O donors. All blood types are accepted.
Blood donations will be taken that day from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. in SPACES parking lot. Appointments are appreciated. You can click here to sign up to donate.
Blood Assurance is the sole blood product provider to Williamson Medical Center. In the event that you are in an emergency situation, any blood products needed will be from blood donors through Blood Assurance. Blood donations are not only used in emergency situations but are also vital in various medical treatments for patients experiencing cancer and sickle cell anemia. A donation of whole blood is safe, simple and usually takes less than an hour to donate.
In addition to whole blood donations, Blood Assurance also accepts red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and convalescent blood donations. Donating through Blood Assurance ensures that your donation will stay in your community.
“Waves is excited to be part of this partnership,” a spokesperson from the nonprofit said in a news release. “As a nonprofit serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, we know the power of community. This blood drive will save lives in our hospitals while also contributing to the programming available through Waves."
“Serving over 1,000 individuals and families in our area annually, Waves provides a variety of services for people with disabilities at all ages — from birth until senior citizens."
For more information about Logic Cadence, contact Chris Henson at [email protected]. For more information about Blood Assurance and how to donate, contact Deb Fowler at [email protected]. For more information about Waves Inc., contact Staci Davis at [email protected].
