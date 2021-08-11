The Blood Assurance blood bank is set to see its first brick-and-mortar donation center in Williamson County open this Friday at 8 a.m.
Located in Cool Springs at 600a Frazier Drive, the new facility will be Blood Assurance's 13th fixed location across Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina.
“This is one of the largest donor centers within the organization,” said Blood Assurance CEO J.B. Gaskins. “With Blood Assurance opening this facility in Williamson County, we are able to provide a convenient location for local donors to give the gift of life.”
At 3,000 square-feet, the new facility features three donor screening rooms, eight donor beds, a refreshment area and a training room for new employees.
While the facility will ordinarily be open seven days a week, the donation center will see limited hours of operation for the immediate future:
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday: 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. (open the first and third Saturday every month)
- Sunday: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. (open the third Sunday every month)
“As the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Medical Center, it is important for Blood Assurance to have a donation facility that is conveniently located and where the blood donated stays local,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Medical Center’s CEO. “We are very excited and grateful for the opening of Blood Assurance’s new Williamson County facility.”
A single donation of blood can be used to save up to three lives, with many patients relying on such donations on a regular basis, including those undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplant, on top of unexpected traumas.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 lbs. or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.