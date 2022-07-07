Screenshot 2022-07-06 123454.jpg

Larry & Cheryl Chunn & A Step Ahead

 Courtesy of Bluegrass Along the Harpeth

Franklin’s Bluegrass Along the Harpeth fiddlers jamboree returns to the public square July 22-23.

The free event will kick off on Friday evening with performances by Larry & Cheryl Chunn & A Step Ahead and The Fiddle Man-Tim Watson.

Screenshot 2022-07-06 123508.jpg

The Fiddle Man-Tim Watson

Saturday will see a variety of musical competitions with individual musicians playing mandolins, banjos and more to full band competitions and some good-old Appalachian flatfoot dancing.

"We're just trying to preserve the art form," Festival founder and chairman Tommy Jackson said in a phone call, adding that attendees can also see square dancing as well as enjoy a variety of food and crafts vendors.

Complete contest rules can be found here, and more information about the event can be found on their website or Facebook page.