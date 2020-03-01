Nine of the Booker's 12 children were present Friday for the 14th annual Monroe and Mary Booker Awards for Leadership and Service at Freedom Middle School, where a member of the Franklin community and a student were recognized.
The annual award ceremony is a long-held tradition at Freedom Middle, where the Bookers have become extended family to the faculty, staff and student body. The family reunites every year in the school gymnasium, inspiring the school community to uphold the Booker ideals of education, community spirit, deep faith and strong moral conviction.
“This is always a great day,” Franklin Special School District Director of Schools said to the audience of students, teachers and family members. “We certainly appreciate the Booker family. They are great community members, and their father and mother were great community members. We are so blessed to have them as a part of this recognition each year.”
Monroe (1921-2006) and Mary (1926-2004) Booker, who were lifelong residents of Williamson County, placed a high value on education. All 12 of their children attended college — six of them at Fisk University, two at Vanderbilt, and one each to Harvard University, Spellman College, Tennessee State University and Concordia College. They have all led successful careers in law, social work, civil engineering, banking, broadcasting, teaching and coaching.
Two of the children, Claudia Booker Lisenby and Gwen Booker Jones, are deceased, and Karen Booker was not able to attend. Siblings in attendance were Charlotte Booker Hall, Janet Booker-Davis, Cyrus Booker, Linda Booker, Brenda Booker, Robert Booker, Joe Booker, Sherry Booker Reynolds and Barry Booker.
Damien Hodge, a 1991 graduate of Franklin High School, was awarded as the community recipient. He received his bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University, his Master’s of Education from Xavier University (2002), and his doctorate from Tennessee State University (2014.) He is currently the post-secondary education liaison at Tennessee Department of Corrections and supervises higher education initiatives in all prisons across Tennessee.
“I thank God for this amazing opportunity,” Hodge said, “and I thank God for this amazing family and what they’ve done over the years."
“I am extremely elated to even be mentioned in the breath of the Booker family. They’ve been so important to the Franklin community and certainly the black community. They have been a staple and a pillar in this community, and I just love every one of them.”
Freedom Middle School eighth-grader James Onadeko was the student recipient of the Booker Award.
“I would first like to thank the Booker family for selecting me for this award and my teachers who are giving me a great learning environment,” Onadeko said. “I would also like to thank my family for their love and support, and to my fellow students, I wish you a good life and luck in your future endeavors.”
Others nominated were Ayobami Abijo, Kennedy Johnson, Asia Patton, Dominic Reed, Jasmene Taylor and Hailey Watkins. They were chosen based on their respect of their peers and adults, their commitment to education, their overall attitude, their drive for success, and their positive character.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.