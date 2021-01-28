30-year-veteran and Franklin resident Brig. Gen. Kurtis J. Winstead is retiring from the Tennessee National Guard in February.
According to a news release, Winstead currently serves as the Director of the Joint Staff for the Tennessee National Guard, a position that he has held since 2017.
Winstead began his military career in 1990 when he received a direct commission as a First Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate Corps. He was assigned to the Tennessee National Guard’s 194th Engineer Brigade where he provided legal services to soldiers in the unit.
Winstead serve in numerous positions throughout his career, and was deployed to Iraq in 2004 where he served as the Staff Judge Advocate for Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade, later becoming Tennessee’s Senior Staff Judge Advocate at the Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville from 2009 to 2017.
“Brig. Gen. Winstead has been an integral part of our organization for over 30 years,” Tennessee’s Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said in the news release. “His leadership and passion for helping people will be sorely missed, but we thank him for his dedication spanning three decades, and wish him luck on what lies ahead of him.”
Winstead earned numerous recognitions, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Army Achievement Medal and the Iraqi Campaign Medal.
Winstead also earned a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2010, and is a graduate of the University of Richmond with a Juris Doctorate.
Winstead has been practicing law for over 32 years and is a founding partner in Rudy Winstead Turner, PLLC, in Nashville.
A retirement ceremony will be held at the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters on Feb. 6, but due to current COVID-19 restrictions the ceremony is limited to close friends and family.
