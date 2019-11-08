BrightStone, the Franklin nonprofit that serves adults with special needs, will be holding its 20th annual Christmas program Thursday, Dec. 5, in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin.
Titled “Season of Love,” the program will consist of a musical concert featuring BrightStone students followed by a reception of light hors d'oeuvres. The entire event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and the concert begins at 6:30.
BrightStone considers this event to be a gift to the community. It gives students of all abilities a chance to show off skills they have learned thanks to the generous support of donors and sponsors throughout the year.
With a 20-year history of bringing holiday cheer to the hearts of all who attend, BrightStone's annual Christmas event has become a holiday tradition for many families. Last year, over 700 attended and applauded the program as "a beautiful and joyous event!" Audience members felt the performance was "just God-inspired and precious." Many proclaimed, "That was awesome!"
This year attendees will hear a variety of Christmas standards, popular music with a "lovely" twist, and an original score co-written by BrightStone students and BrightStone Music Director J'Nae Fincannon. Refreshments will be provided after the performance by Jo's Custom Cakes and Catering.
While the Christmas program is not a fundraiser for BrightStone, guests can show their support by shopping the student-made goods at the BrightStone store or purchasing items off the BrightStone Wish Tree at the event.
BrightStone is a nonprofit, 501(c)3, work and life-long learning program for adults who live each day with developmental disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.