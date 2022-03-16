The Grace Christian Academy High School Fine Arts Department will transport audiences to a simpler time as it proudly presents the Broadway classic Bye Bye Birdie, per a press release.
Performances for the spring musical will be Thursday and Friday, March 24-25, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 26, at 5 p.m.
Written by Michael Stewart, this comedy was inspired by Elvis Presley, who was famously drafted into the U.S. Army in the late 1950s. With tunes from the score of the Lee Adams and Charles Strouse 1950s musical, this show is fun for the whole family, per the release.
Set in 1958, Bye Bye Birdie follows the story of rock ’n’ roll teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie, played by GCA senior James Summers. Birdie travels to Sweet Apple, Ohio, in a well-meant publicity stunt and brings chaos to the quiet American town by his arrival. Tickets are $10, reserved seating, and may be purchased by going here. Advanced reservations are recommended.
Grace Christian Academy is located at 3279 Southall Road in Franklin. For more information, call GCA at 615-591-3017 or visit http://www.gcalions.com/.
