Franklin alderman Beverly Burger is holding a re-election campaign kickoff Thursday, May 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the corporate headquarters and training center for Nashville K-9 at 1415 Liberty Pike in Franklin.
Burger announced her decision last week to run for re-election for the Ward 1 seat she holds on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen. She is the only ward alderman who has definitely announced plans to run again. Scott Speedy from Ward 3 and Margaret Martin from Ward 4 have both indicated they will not seek re-election, and Dana McLendon from Ward 2 is expected to make his decision known soon.
“I am running to continue a call of service to our community and in response to the overwhelming support from my constituents who have asked me to run for re-election” Burger said in a press release announcing her decision.
“My continued focus is directed towards adopting policies and resolutions that enable the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to provide additional balance in our residential developments and direct us to more responsible solutions to our growth challenges that conform to the Envision Franklin Land Use Plan.
“I look forward to proactively directing and implementing plans that focus on infrastructure, redevelopment and services that protect our quality of life while remaining committed to moving our city forward in responsible ways. I pledge to continue to serve my constituents with the same dedication and energy that I have throughout my time as alderman.”
Burger and her husband, Dr. Ken Burger, have three sons and four grandchildren. She owns and manages The Burger Group LLC, a creative marketing and strategic planning company founded in 1996.
Franklin’s municipal election is Tuesday, Oct. 26, in which four ward alderman will be elected as well as an at-large alderman to fill the seat vacated by the death of Pearl Bransford.
Candidates can pick up petitions starting on May 17, and the qualifying deadline is July 15 at noon. Polls will open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with early voting set for Oct. 6-21. The deadline to register to vote is Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.