Franklin-based Acadia Healthcare has announced two new joint ventures this week that will expand its behavioral health network by 312 beds.
The behavioral health giant will build out a 120-bed facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in partnership with Community Health Systems' Lutheran Health Network, a system of more than 100 hospitals, offices and clinics across Northeast Indiana.
In a press release outlining the plan, Acadia CEO Debbie Osteen said: “The new hospital will bring life-saving services to individuals and families throughout the region. This partnership is a strong example of one of our growth pathways to continue to expand our leading treatment network through strategic joint ventures with leading health organizations across the country.”
Acadia will also build out two 96-bed facilities in Pennsylvania in partnership with Geisinger Health, another full-scale health system with several hospitals, research centers and a 550,000-member health plan.
All three hospitals should be online by 2023, according to the release, with two set to open next year.
