The owner of Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced Monday plans to open a Franklin location in Berry Farms, with a fall 2022 unveiling eyed.
This will be the first Edley’s in Williamson County, according to a release, and will join sister businesses in East Nashville, 12South and Sylvan Park.
The address of the future location will be 501 Sallie Lane. The restaurant will also be the first Edley’s to offer a drive-through option.
The local office of Memphis-based Boyle Investment Company is developing Berry Farms. Terms of the deal with Edley’s are not being disclosed.
Edley’s specializes in pulled pork, brisket, ribs, sides, bushwackers and its Edley’s Bourbon Tea. Led by owner and founder Will Newman, Edley’s began operations in 2011.
"We have been patiently looking for the right spot to bring Edley's to Williamson County for nearly 10 years,” Newman said in the release. “We … look forward to become deeply rooted within the Williamson County community. As our first location with a drive-through option, we’re also looking forward to unveiling a new way to enjoy Edley’s, allowing easier access for our regulars to grab a to-go order and giving travelers the ability to hop off I-65 and quickly take Edley's on the road."
Berry Farms is billed as a master planned community with a history that dates to the early 1800s.
Edley’s often garners recognition in the “Best Of” issue of Post sister publication Nashville Scene.
