Four Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets will be the first Franklin High students to compete in the Army JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl National Competition.
Cadets Abby Slusser, Caleb Fowler, Ian Gordon and Drew Holland will travel to Washington, D.C., in July to compete against 31 other teams from around the country, according to an article in InFocus. This is only the fourth time a team from the Williamson County Schools district has made it to the national level of the competition, which requires students to advance through two levels of qualifying rounds. More than 1,500 schools enter the competition each year.
"They are wonderful students and have represented Franklin High and Williamson County well," said FHS JROTC instructor Jay Massey. "It is rewarding to come to work every day to lead and mentor such amazing young men and women. This is just one of the many reasons I love this job."
The JLAB gives students the opportunity to improve exam scores, increase college interest and foster teamwork by asking cadets ACT-style questions, questions about JROTC and questions about current events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.