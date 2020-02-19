Despite the rain, gusty winds and chilly temperatures, more than 135 people came out Tuesday evening to try to be one of the first 100 people in line when the newest Chick-fil-A in Franklin opened Wednesday morning, winning the prize of free Chick-fil-A for a year.
The Chick-fil-A in Berry Farms became the fifth one to go in business in Franklin, opening some six months after the latest opened on Murfreesboro Road. Others in town are on Mallory Lane in Thoroughbred Square, in south Franklin on Columbia Pike, and in the food court at CoolSprings Galleria.
Multi-restaurant operator Jeanne Hammontree, who is also franchise owner of the restaurant on Columbia Pike, awarded prizes of free Chick-fil-A for a year to 100 participants who spent 12 hours camping out in the parking lot of the new Berry Farms location.
“I am looking forward to expanding my opportunity to care for and serve the Franklin community both inside and outside my restaurants,” Hammontree said in a press release. “I am committed to influencing young lives and developing my 220 team members at both restaurants as together we serve ‘craveable’ food and provide a remarkable experience to our guests in a fast, friendly environment.”
The 4,995-square-foot restaurant in Berry Farms has been designed to enhance all aspects of a guest’s experience from the drive-thru to the counter to in-restaurant dining, according to the release.
Highlights include:
- a dual-lane drive-thru merging into a single pick-up point that can handle upwards of 200 cars an hour. The location also has environment-controlled canopies and an access door in the drive thru to better meet the needs of guests during the outside face-to-face ordering experience.
- heritage restaurant design that showcases a vintage-inspired interior with floor-to-ceiling windows and drop pendant lighting.
- 114-seat dining room with a two-story indoor playground and free Wi-Fi, along with a 16-seat outdoor patio.
- full-service menu with a variety of healthy and dietary options and breakfast until 10:30 a.m., and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sunday.
