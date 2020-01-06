The Battle of Franklin Trust has recently added a new specialty tour to take place at both Carter House and Carnton, with tickets going on sale Jan. 13.
Led by historical interpreter David Stumpfl, the “Politics and the Road to Civil War” tour will cover the period from the Declaration of Independence through Abraham Lincoln’s election as President.
The tour covers the central role of slavery in the expansion of the United States and will explain how the politics of slavery led America to civil war.
“I’m excited to provide some new context to this specific chapter in our history and hope to expand people’s understanding of this challenging subject,” Stumpfl said.
Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric Jacobson said the new tour will add another layer to the story of this era.
“I am so proud to announce this specialty tour for interested visitors,” he said. “Understanding how the various debates over slavery were connected to our country’s founding and how similar debates led to secession and civil war are crucial to a better understanding of American history. This tour will be both thought-provoking and eye-opening.”
The tour, which lasts approximately 90 minutes, will take place at Carnton on Fridays at 10 a.m. and at Carter House on Saturdays at 10 a.m. Cost is $25.
For more information about “Politics and the Road to Civil War” and the Battle of Franklin Trust, visit www.boft.org/visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.