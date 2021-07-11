After a year hiatus, the Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s Fish Fry returns Friday for its 46th year on the grounds of the Grassland church at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road off Hillsboro Road.
Fish Fry chairman Mike Loring says staff and volunteers are happy to have one of Williamson County’s longest-running events back with its all-you-can-eat catfish, bluegrass music and a free children’s area — all helping support church missions.
“We’ve missed our neighbors and sharing in this summertime fun,” Loring said. “People can join us on the shaded grounds of the church, have a terrific time and help us help our community. All the proceeds from the event help support the church’s missions abroad, and locally, including Kathy’s Backpacks, which provides new backpacks and supplies for area school children needing assistance. We will pack after the fish fry just in time for school.”
One of the highlights of the evening is the Bethlehem Bluegrass Band, which will fill the grounds with classic bluegrass favorites, and there will be a polka band for extra fun.
The menu includes 1,800 pounds of pond-raised catfish served along with baked hushpuppies, sliced tomatoes, white beans and cole slaw made from a secret church recipe. The incredible silent auction includes artwork, sports tickets, home décor, themed gift baskets and more.
The bake sale is always a popular spot with a variety of items from cupcakes and bread to brownies and cookies.
“The church is known for having some of the best bakers in Franklin and will have a huge variety of delicious treats including a very popular strawberry cake made by our longtime member Velma Bradley,” said Jan Speer, co-chair of the event with Rebecca Little. “And, we’re sharing the recipe this year, which she said is a family favorite for over 50 years.”.
With live music, all-you-can-eat, farm-raised catfish and an incredible free children’s play area, the Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry is being held on the grounds of the church off Old Hillsboro Road in the Grassland area from 4-8 p.m., at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road.
Tickets for adults are $12 in advance at the church and $15 the day of the event. Children 10 and under are always $8 and children under 3 are free. Hot dogs are available for children.
For more information, contact the church at 615-794-6721 or visit www.bethlehemumc.com.
