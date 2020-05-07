Kyle Brennan was perhaps the top pitcher for the Belmont Bruins in the abbreviated 2020 season, and last week he was honored for his on-field performance.
The junior was tabbed by D1 Baseball as one of the top 50 relief pitchers in the NCAA, finishing ranked as the 36th best relief pitcher by the publication.
"It's a great feeling to be recognized on that list," Brennan said in a team release. "The whole pitching staff and coaching staff have helped me tremendously and I couldn't be more thankful for them."
The Franklin native led the NCAA with five wins and was tied for the OVC lead with three saves. He was projected to be the OVC Pitcher of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in the preseason and was also listed to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year preseason watch list.
The 5-foot-10 junior finished in the top 10 in several categories in the OVC including first in wins (5) and saves (3), third in earned runs allowed (3), fourth in runs allowed (6) and hits allowed (13), seventh in opposing batting average (.200) and ninth in strikeouts (23).
His five wins this season improved him to the 10th-best winning percentage at Belmont in the NCAA era (.600), and he pulled into a seventh-place tie with Dom Veltri (2013-17) on Belmont’s all-time saves list with 14.
Brennan earned OVC Pitcher of the Week honors on Feb. 24 as he fanned seven batters, picked up two wins and recorded two saves in the Turface Classic Feb. 20-23.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.