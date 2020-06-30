Centennial High School is in the market for a new boys basketball coach.
Tyler Hickman, who was hired last summer by the school to take over its boys program, has left the position for a new opportunity, per the county.
Hickman went 16-12 (9-7) under Hickman in his sole season at the helm of the program.
A former assistant, he replaced Pete Froedden, who left after the 2018-19 season and is now with Hillwood.
Centennial will now be on the lookout for its third boys basketball coach in three seasons.
