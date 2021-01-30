A hard-fought game against the Independence Eagles (5-8, 3-6) turned into a district win for the Centennial Cougars boys basketball team (7-14, 2-6) on the road Friday night, 58-56.
“When we work hard consistently, we can be pretty good,” said Independence head coach Doug Keil. “We got outworked for a half and half of the third quarter, and then we competed.”
“Anytime we can get a win in district this time of the year, it is extremely important,” said Centennial head coach Jeremy Moore. “I thought our kids prepared well and executed our game plan. They made plays late in the game when it mattered.”
In the first quarter, Independence collected the advantage, with 3-pointers and jumpers from freshman Jett Montgomery and junior River Katina to lead in the frame 18-12.
Centennial made a comeback in the second quarter, with layups and behind-the-arc shots from senior Patrick Garrett and sophomore Lincoln Aholt to go up 29-26 at halftime.
In third quarter, Centennial held a slight margin with three pointers and jumpers from Garrett, Aholt, junior Trayvon Barbary, sophomore Luke Burnett and junior Matthew Busing to stay in front 47-42.
The final quarter saw several lead changes between the two teams. With three minutes remaining, Independence took the lead on a 3-pointer from Katina. Centennial was able to regain control with timely long range shots and free throws to pull back in front of the Eagles. Independence was down 4 points in the closing seconds and made a layup to pull within 2 points at the buzzer. The Cougars held on to win 58-56.
Independence’s leading scorers were Montgomery with 19 points, Katina with 14 points and junior Cameron Bell with 10 points.
“We have different guys step up for our team all the time,” said Coach Keil. “Jett has done an outstanding job of putting the ball in the basket for us. I thought River had a good game. He was able to hit big shots and was very key in our comeback. Cameron has always been good around the basket for us. He came through tonight in the second half.”
The Cougars point leaders were Aholt with 15 and Garrett with 14.
“Our guys did a great job of finding Lincoln in the post,” said Coach Moore. “I believe that opened stuff for our guards. Every kid stepped up and really helped our team.”
Independence will head to Franklin next Tuesday.
“We want to compete for four quarters,” said Coach Keil. “Franklin is a really good team. In this district, anybody can beat anybody. We’ve got a huge challenge ahead of us.”
Centennial will travel to Spring Hill on Monday and then play Dickson County on the road Tuesday.
“Our biggest focus this year is growth,” said Coach Moore. “We are trying to play our best basketball every time we go out and hopefully peak during district tournament time.”
