The Centennial Cougars boys basketball team (6-1) tallied a strong non-district win at home Tuesday night against the Summit Spartans (2-4), winning 55-46.
“Summit has a good program,” said Centennial head coach Jeremy Moore. “Coach [Jim] Fey does a great job with his team. We knew it was going to be a battle. I am proud of my kids for staying the course, being resilient and playing through adversity. Our team took a step in the right direction tonight.”
“It feels great for the seniors to get their first win at home,” said Centennial sophomore Tanner Lee. “We are playing good, but we have to improve during the season.”
In the first quarter, Centennial held a slight advantage 13-12 after a basket in the closing seconds by Dominic Reed to give the Cougars the edge.
The Spartans kept it close before halftime with long-range shots by freshman Issac Power and sophomore Bradley Stewart, but could not stop the dynamic play of Centennial senior Matthew Busing and sophomore Tanner Lee as the Cougars led at the break 22-20.
In the third quarter, Centennial still could not shake Summit as Power and Stewart continued to light it up on the floor. The Cougars' Lee, Busing, senior Devon Reed, senior Malachi Pointer and senior Jackson Pullard help them stay ahead 35-34.
The fourth quarter was close until the final minutes of play when Dominic Reed, Matthew Busing, Tanner Lee and senior Malachi Pointer hit clutch three pointers and free throws to pull away and secure the win for Centennial 55-46.
“I think we made some shots the last couple of minutes,” said Coach Moore. “They missed some shots, and we were able to pull the rebound. We did not turn it over quite as much the last two or three minutes of the game.”
Summit’s leading scorers were freshman Issac Power with 18 points and sophomore Bradley Stewart with 16 points.
Centennial had three players with double figures in the contest: Tanner Lee with 14 points, Matthew Busing and Dominic Reed with 12 points each.
“Those three guys scored well for us,” said Coach Moore. “We have so many guys that make unsung hero plays. There were a couple of big-time rebounds at the end of the game. Devon Reed took a bunch of charges to keep our team in it. We try to focus on plays that help you win the game more than highlight plays.”
“We were able to complete passes and have good ball movement,” said Lee.
Summit will face Rockvale on the road Friday night.
Centennial will travel to Pope John Paul II on Friday.
“They are really good,” said Coach Moore. “It will be our toughest test to date. We will use this game to continue to get better and as a measuring stick to see where we are.”
