Centennial boys basketball tops Summit Photos by Joseph Summers Dec 8, 2020 Dec 8, 2020 Updated 6 hrs ago

1 of 19 Cougars Lincoln Aholt (20) Joseph Summers
Spartans Tre Hunter (5) Joseph Summers
Spartans Marcus White (24) Joseph Summers
Cougars Lincoln Aholt (20) pulling down the offensive rebound Joseph Summers
Andrew Smith (0) getting a shot off over the Cougar defender Joseph Summers
Bradley Stewart (3) for three. Joseph Summers
Adrew Smith (0) knocks the ball away from the Cougar Player Joseph Summers
Spartans Alex Pollard contesting the shot of JP Poullard (22) Joseph Summers
Spartan Defenders contesting the pass attempt. Joseph Summers
Trayvon Barbary (0) Joseph Summers
Cougars Patrick Garrett (1) Joseph Summers
Cougars Patrick Garrett (1) with a laying it in. Joseph Summers
Cougars Patrick Garrett (1) with a layup attempt Joseph Summers
Cougars Trayvon Barbary (0) Joseph Summers
Spartans Alex Pollard (33) Joseph Summers
Cougars Trayvon Barbary (0) Joseph Summers
Graham Schneider (32) Joseph Summers
Cougars Malachi Pointer (3) contests the shot of Graham Schneider (32) Joseph Summers
Spartans Bradley Stewart (3) Joseph Summers

The Centennial boys basketball team got a road win over Summit Tuesday night, 51-41. Above are photos by Joseph Summers.
