A familiar face to Williamson County will be joining the Centennial boys basketball sidelines this fall.
Jeremy Moore, the former Independence boys basketball coach, will be heading back to the county to take the head coaching role with the Cougars, per the school.
The new Cougars coach was at Indy from 2009-12, going 62-30 with the Eagles.
Moore has been at LaVergne High School in Rutherford County since 2012 as its athletic director and head boys coach, posting up a 112-73 record with the team. He had a first stint at LaVergne from 2006-08.
He is a former District 9-AAA Coach of the Year (2007-08 season) with LaVergne.
Moore replaces Tyler Hickman, who was with Centennial for a year before taking on a new opportunity at Clarksville Academy as its boys basketball coach and CFO.
Centennial went 16-12 (9-7) last season.
(0) comments
