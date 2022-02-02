The Centennial Lady Cougars (6-12, 2-3) triumphed in the Battle of Franklin over the Franklin Lady Admirals (12-8, 1-4) on the road Tuesday night, 52-44.
“It is a great win for the whole program,” said Centennial head coach Bruce Hamilton. “These seniors have been through a lot. It has been an up-and-down season, but tonight, the ladies played hard and did a good job. I am super proud of them.”
“It is huge, winning the Battle of Franklin,” said Centennial senior Sheraton Foster. “Since I have been here in four years, we have not beat Franklin. To come into their gym and win is amazing. They got us at our house, and I’m glad we could repay the favor.”
In the first quarter, Centennial started out strong with baskets by Foster, senior Tyra Petaway, senior Kate Rock and senior Maiya Boyer to give the Lady Cougars the advantage, 16-11.
The Cougars held on to a slight margin at the break with three pointers and jumpers by Petaway, Rock and Foster to keep the lead, 27-24.
In the third quarter, Centennial continued to feel it from behind the arc and in the paint with shots made by Foster, Petaway and senior Harper Kline to extend the Lady Cougars advantage to 40-34.
The Lady Cougars closed it out in the fourth quarter, maintaining their edge with timely baskets, free throws, and jumpers by Foster, Petaway and Boyer to seal the victory, 52-44.
Franklin was led in scoring by seniors Jean Costello with 14 points and Wrenn Doran with eight.
Centennial had two players in double figures: Foster with 24 points and Petaway with 11.
“Sheraton and Tyra are good players,” said Coach Hamilton. “Sheraton made some big free throws. Tyra had some baskets around the rim.”
“They spread us out a little bit (zone defense), because we have good shooters in Harper and Katie,” said Foster. “I was able to look them off one way and hit them in the middle. That gave Tyra free range to do whatever she needed to do, which was make buckets. I took the easy pass and kept it rolling.”
Franklin will travel to Brentwood in a district matchup Friday night.
Centennial will host Nolensville Friday night.
“Nolensville has a really good team, and they got us at their place,” said Foster. “Even if it is non-conference, I expect us to compete.”
